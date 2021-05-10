Nathaniel Mink signs with MGCCC soccer

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Outgoing Long Beach senior soccer star Nathaniel Mink put pen to paper on Monday, and will be making a quick trip up the road to Perkinston to call Mississippi Gulf Coast home. The center back was a key piece to the 2021 state champion-Bearcats, and said being able to lift that trophy back in the winter gave him an extra jolt of reassurance that he’s fully prepared to take the pitch at the next level.
“I had that confidence before that I could compete at that level, but the state championship is just an extra step forward,” he said. “It’s good to hear the congratulations from my peers and the people around my community. I’m definitely going to miss it, but knowing that I have that trophy under my belt is a good feeling.”
