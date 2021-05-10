Monday’s Forecast

You’re almost guaranteed to need the rain gear as you head out the door. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely today, especially before noon. Flooding rainfall will be possible because some of these showers and thunderstorms could slow down or even stall for a few hours across our area. This would lead to very heavy rain occurring in a short time which could lead to areas of flash flooding, possibly during the daily drive this morning. Damaging thunderstorms will also be possible, but unlikely. If damaging thunderstorms occur, they will be capable of threats like a brief or weak spin-up tornado, small hail, and wind gusts over 35 miles per hour. As we go into this afternoon, parts of South Mississippi may catch a break from the showers and thunderstorms at times as rain chances decrease somewhat. Today’s high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s with southeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Today’s chance for rain will be about 80% to 90%. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible tonight with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will likely bring another round of showers and thunderstorms and flooding rainfall and damaging thunderstorms will again be possible but unlikely. Wednesday and Thursday look wet at times too. But, a drier pattern will be possible Friday into the weekend.