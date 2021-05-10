MGCCC men’s tennis powered by South Mississippi

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - If home is where the heart is, then the pulse of the region-champion Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s tennis team is rooted in South Mississippi. Starting with head coach Sam Blackburn, who spent last fall as an assistant at Clemson, but returned in January to his old stomping grounds - where he used to play, and serve as an assistant - and helped lead the team to an undefeated record in conference play in his first five months.