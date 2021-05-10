As employment numbers stall, Miss. congressman says state must raise minimum wage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After April’s disappointing job’s report, many politicians are blaming high unemployment benefits which can equal $600 a week for some.
States like Arkansas are dropping out of this federal supplemental unemployment program with their governor saying that it may be both unnecessary and counterproductive. Montana, South Carolina and Alabama are also cancelling their benefits.
Though thousands of jobs are available, businesses around the country are finding it increasingly difficult to find workers - with one McDonald’s in Florida even offering $50 to anyone who will interview for a job.
A local congressman, though, says that the unemployment benefits aren’t the problem but, instead, calling the state’s failure to address low wages “the real issue.”
“To ask people to go back to work for low wages instead of receiving a ‘living wage’ is asinine,” Rep. Jeramey Anderson tweeted Monday.
Because of this, Anderson said that his office will again introduce the Mississippi Minimum Wage Law.
According to him, this bill would create Mississippi’s first minimum wage law and would increase it from $7.25 an hour to $9.
The last time Mississippi increased its minimum wage was in 2008, when it was raised by 70 cents.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.