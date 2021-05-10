Detective reflects on arrest of Moss Point man wanted for fatal New Year’s Eve shooting

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point murder suspect on Mississippi’s most wanted list Nathan Dubose is behind bars following his arrest in Panama City Florida on Saturday.
Attempting to steal a soft drink from a Subway restaurant in Panama City, Florida, is ultimately what led to the arrest of Nathan Dubose.
The Subway employee called the police when Dubose walked out of the restaurant without paying for the drink. Responding officers discovered that had an active warrant out of Jackson County, Mississippi for first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Dubose is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Javantavous Davison and injuring a passenger after shooting into a vehicle on Dec. 31, 2020.
For more than four months, Moss Point Police Detective Kevin Johnson said he has been searching for Dubose and believes this arrest is more than just an achievement for the police department.
“We often forget about the victims here,” Johnson said. “We’ve kind of hit this road where we kind of forget about the victims, and my job is to be an advocate for those victims. It’s my job to be their voice.”
It’s a job that Johnson said all investigators take to heart, whether in Moss Point or Panama City.
“We engross ourselves in these cases,” Johnson said. “This is something where we enter people’s personal lives and ask questions and get to know our victims and get to know their families and we care just as much.”
Johnson hopes more people will follow in the footsteps of the Subway employee and contact the police when they see someone committing a crime because it can potentially lead to the arrest of someone with an active warrant.
“We can do more in an investigation and apprehend possibly homicide suspects, which makes a big difference in making our streets safer,” Johnson said. “If this person, who’s alleged to of killed someone, is out there on the street, there’s no telling what he’s capable of doing next.”
Though some investigations can take months before an arrest is made, Johnson never wants a victim’s loved ones to give up hope.
“We’re not going to quit. We’re not going to give up. I come here every day. This is what I do,” Johnson said. “I come here trying to find justice for victims. Find the suspects that are involved with this and get them to appear for their day in court.”
Dubose is being held at the Bay County Jail in Florida awaiting extradition to Mississippi.
