Alcorn State softball’s Coast homecoming for SWAC tournament

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The SWAC softball tournament begins on Tuesday morning at the Gulfport Sportsplex. Among the eight teams competing will be Alcorn State - who will celebrate a miniature Coast homecoming of sorts with some familiar faces returning to their roots.
Head coach Josef Rankin is a Biloxi native, and was the head coach for St. Martin for five seasons. Three of his seniors - infielder and SWAC Player of the Year Amari Ramsey, outfielder Desirea Lindsey, and infielder Ashley Arnold - won three state championships together playing at Harrison Central, but have been teammates since long before they were collecting trophies in high school.
“It’s a blessing being with them,” Lindsey said. “We played through middle school, high school and now college. Going into college, you don’t know anybody. But I have two of them with me.”
“It’s wonderful. We’ve been together for a very long time,” Ramsey said. “I just hope we finish it out with a bang.”
“It’s such a great experience,” Arnold said. “They’re both amazing people, and being able to share this moment with them is amazing.”
“That’s the expectation for us - to be playing at the tournament. It’s even bigger for us to be able to come home and be able to play,” Rankin said. “We’re just hoping at 3 o’clock Tuesday that we’ll just come out and compete, and do what we need to do to win.”
