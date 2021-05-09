Moss Point woman reflects on opening new bar while also being a single mother

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point woman’s dream came true when she recently opened her business. Not only did she say it was a lot of hard work as a single mother, but according to her, it was the best decision ever.
Nicole West opened Moss Point’s Marsh Landing Bar and Grill in March of 2021, and she said she always dreamt of owing her own bar.
“It made me realize you have to work hard to get what you want. I always had a dream of owning my own bar,” said West. “I know the ends and outs of this business. I know what to do as far as bar tending, managing, and know exactly how a bar should be ran.”
The single mother of two worked as a bartender for six years before opening her own spot.
“I actually wouldn’t have my own bar if it wasn’t for them because that’s what I do it for, for them. It ended up being absolutely something that I’m so proud of that I was able to look at them and say, ‘I can do this,’ and I did,” said West.
Ariel Cochran is a manager at the bar and she said West’s knowledge of running a bar makes the business run smoother.
“She is an amazing boss,” said Cochran. “She’s wonderful, careful and kind. Nicole is overall the best boss that I’ve had in my life. Me being able to work beside her and watch her is an amazing to me.”
West’s mother, Laura Pierce said that she’s happy that her daughter is taking the steps to be a good role mode,l not only for the community, but for her children as well.
