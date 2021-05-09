Shoppers plan to spend average of $220 on mom this year, retailers say

The National Retail Federation says spending is expected to total $28.1B, up $1.4B from last year.

(Source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
May 8, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People are going all out for mom this year!

The National Retail Federation anticipates spending is up this weekend.

  • 83% of consumers plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year
  • Shoppers plan to spend $220.48 on average, $16 more than they planned to spend last year and the highest in the survey’s history
  • Categories like jewelry and electronics are seeing record levels of spending this year

Last-minute shoppers made their way to stores across Central Mississippi.

The owner of Whitley Flowers says people started placing their orders over a week ago.

The owner said his crews have been working overtime as more customers walk in with a request.

“Last year was a tough time for all florists, and we didn’t know what would happen this year,” Robert Whitley said. Valentines was a little slow, but now it’s opening up a lot and getting back to normal, and we’ve had a tremendous Mother’s Day [so far].”

