Restaurants fill up as families treat their moms to Mother’s Day brunch

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With fewer restrictions in place, many families took advantage Sunday treating mothers and grandmothers out to brunch on this Mother’s Day. Like many restaurants, Le Café Beignet was filled from the time it opened its doors.
It was a sight owner Sita Lacap was expecting to see versus last year.
“A little busier than last year,” Lacap said. “It’s a little bit of a struggle because we’re a little short on staff but we’re making it happen, making sure all of the mothers are happy on Mother’s Day.”
Most families didn’t mind the wait because they were happy to be out celebrating with eased COVID-19 restrictions. While COVID-19 was the primarily reason many families didn’t celebrate last year, military has been James Walker’s reason for the past seven years, and Sunday he treated both his mom Karen and grandma Dorothy to brunch.
“Just enjoying beautiful Mother’s Day with my mom and my grandma,” Walker said.
Walker said he can’t repay them both for everything over the years, but he can treat them to a good meal to show his appreciation.
“Just how they raised really the whole family,” said Walker. “Especially my grandma raising lots of grandkids and my mom raised my brother. It’s been really good times.
Other restaurants throughout downtown Biloxi also got a rush, like Half Shell Oyster House just across the street with families lining up waiting for it to open.
Ariana Rodriguez and her sister were celebrating with their mom all weekend and agreed nothing can replace time spent together.
“Make sure you value your mothers you have around,” said Rodriguez . “It’s our first year without my grandmother so it’s a hard year for my mom. So make sure you appreciate the time that you have with them.”
From signature drinks to tasty treats, many mothers like Walker’s and his grandmother said they are thankful to be treated to brunch, but most importantly with one another.
“I’m really enjoying my trip down here and he is a wonderful grandson and we have so much fun with him,” said Dorothy Woodring, Walker’s grandmother.
“It’s just nice to be with him,” said Karen Walker, Walker’s mom. “This is the first Mother’s Day in seven years that I’ve been able to spend with him, usually with my younger son but now with him.”
