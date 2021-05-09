Pascagoula hosts first Free Flowin’ Fest since the pandemic

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula hosted its first “Free Flowin’ Fest” since the pandemic on Saturday. The parking lot was jammed packed with people wanting to join in on the fun.
Some say it’s a breath of fresh air after a year of isolation.
Caleb Jackson is a Pascagoula resident and was invited to film the event for his company, Caleb Presents, for the first time.
The 18-year-old said that he should have come to the festival in prior years.
“The festival is nice. They have stuff for the kids, stuff for the adults. They have food, kettle corn, just all types of things for people to enjoy,” Jackson said.
The festival’s marketing director Jennifer Evans said that she’s happy with the turnout so that more people can learn about the city.
“We want to bring people to the city to understand, how beautiful things are in here in Pascagoula,” Evans said.
Evans said the whole point of the festival is to celebrate the Pascagoula River.
Organizers said that the river is the largest and longest-running river in the United States without any dams.
John Dolan is an Ocean Springs resident who also visited the festival for the first time.
He said by people knowing vital facts will make you appreciate it even more.
“It’s important to celebrate your heritage. It’s important for nature, it’s important for the community. So, that brings everything together, not only for Pascagoula but for the entire state,” Dolan said.
Organizers said that they plan to host another festival next year.
