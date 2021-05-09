Moss Point murder suspect arrested in Florida

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After roughly four months on the run, the suspect in a Moss Point fatal shooting is now in custody.
Moss Point police announced that Nathan Dubose was taken into custody in Panama City, Fla., Saturday.
Dubose is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Javantavous Davison and injuring a passenger after shooting into a vehicle on Dec. 31, 2020.
In April, Dubose was added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list.
Police also said Dubose’s extradition is in process.
