Group enjoys Mother’s Day yoga at Mississippi Aquarium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One of South Mississippi’s newest tourist attraction wanted to do something special and unique for Mother’s Day. A peaceful Mississippi Aquarium got a little more zen Sunday morning, once the mats were rolled out and people started striking a pose in front of the Aquatic Wonders main exhibit.
Fish, sharks and stingrays all got a front row seat to a special Mother’s Day Fin and Zen yoga session for some of the area’s parents.
“Whether you are a mom of human children or fur babies or whether you’re a caretaker,” yoga instructor Brittany Simmons said. “It’s still your day. You’re a caretaker of your own body and this is the perfect time to do that.”
The experience brought out a sold out crowd including Unity Feldmeyer and her mother Carrie-Ann Pierson.
“We’ve been doing yoga together as a mom and daughter duo for a few years now,” Feldmeyer said.
The pair spent the morning spending time together while taking in their new scaly friends from their yoga mats.
“Combining those two things was like the best thing,” Feldmeyer said. “Aquariums are awesome.”
While some mothers and participants came in with some experience doing yoga, few if any have had a session in front of live fish.
“I’ve never had a shark watch me do yoga and I think that’s a pretty important thing,” Feldmeyer said. “That’s a milestone in my life now.”
The unique setting was used to create a better experience.
“Just seeing the fish and how they move and just how they glide and go with their bodies, go with the flow, that’s how we want to be on our mat,” Simmons said.
Organizers hope upcoming sessions can help out more people along the Coast.
“By the end, you will feel zen,” Simmons said.
That’s how Pierson felt after the event, since she is hydrophobic.
“This was actually really nervous for me,” said Simmons. " So the yoga must have really been doing its job because I was super calm. If you don’t do yoga, start doing yoga.”
All participants also get a same day admission to the aquarium after the session. More yoga sessions are scheduled for the coming weeks. More information can be found about the yoga sessions, by clicking this link.
