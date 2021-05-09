Bay St. Louis police investigating fatal shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Bay St. Louis early Sunday morning.
Bay. St Louis police officers responded to Third Base lounge on Highway 90 just before 4 a.m. to the report of a shooting.
Officers found 23-year-old Jermaine Watts of Gulfport in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Watts died at the scene from his injuries, according to Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
