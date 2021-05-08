83-year-old earns master’s degree from Francis Marion University

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A recent Pee Dee graduate is proof that you’re never too old to pursue a college degree.
Francis Marion University shared the story of 83-year-old Frank Steinkruger on its Facebook page on Friday.
The school says Steinkruger, a former DuPont engineer, earned his Masters of Business Administration degree and walked with honors during the school’s spring commencement.
FMU says Steinkruger now plans to volunteer with SCORE, a nonprofit aimed at helping small businesses through mentoring and support programs.
A SCORE program was recently established in Florence, pairing retired or experienced entrepreneurs with new or longtime business owners to provide advice, resources and no-cost training.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.