Veteran walking from Miss. to Minn. to bring awareness to veteran suicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Army Veteran Chris Cambre is on a mission as he takes on the trek from Bay St. Louis to International Falls, Minn. He’s doing this to bring awareness to the number of suicides among military veterans.
Cambre shared how another mission he was on encouraged him to do the walk.
“It was a hundred miles in March to stop soldier suicide,” Cambre said. “So, every three days, I would go put in 3 miles. I was like this is a great idea, and maybe I could do something with my site like this. But I want to do more.“
VSafe22.com is the website Cambre is referring to. He started the site after losing a couple of soldiers in his unit to suicide. He said the site educates veterans and their families.
“I created this site to try and help families recognize signs, how to communicate with their veteran and resources to reach out to if they think their veteran is in trouble,” Cambre said.
For the mission, Cambre walks 15 to 20 miles a day, and along the route, he plans to stop at VFWs and American Legions to hand out reading material they can share with veterans.
“I’m going to try and stay on the main highways as much as possible because that’s where most of your VFW’s are anyway and places to get to where I can get some water, maybe a little bit of shelter every once in a while,” Cambre said. “Because for the most part, I camp in the woods when I get to the end of my day.”
Cambre hopes to finish the walk in about 70 to 75 days. Cambre says ways you can help him in his journey is by spreading the word about veteran suicide through VSafe22.com and continue to cheer him on in this mission.
