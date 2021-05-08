South Mississippi runners race in Woolmarket duathalon

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Biloxi residents woke up to South Mississippi athletes breaking a sweat on Old Woolmarket Road. The Gulf Coast Running Club held its 32nd Annual Woolmarket Duathlon No. 2 early Saturday morning, starting at the North Woolmarket Elementary School.
The event had competitors on foot for two miles before coming back to the school to ride their bike for an 11 mile loop. Racers then got back on foot for another two miles.
“We got some really fast people and we got some people coming out to do it just for fun,” Race Director Leonard Vergunst said.
About 100 different racers from different age groups decided to compete, but not before training for the multisport event.
“A lot of people who come out here are triathletes. So you train for two disciplines,” Vergunst said. “Most of our members are runners and then they graduate to competitive cycling for these types of events.”
And the jump from running to cycling exercises is a warm welcome from the veteran competitors.
“What you lose a little bit in age you gain through experience and learning how to train,” Vergunst said. “Now, I just kind of share with other members little secrets and tips that I’ve learned throughout the years and it’s good to see the young people coming up and enjoying the events.”
The Gulf Coast Running Club will hold its final race of the duathlon series sometime in the summer.
