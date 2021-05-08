Reeves touts Google’s economic impact on Magnolia State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Business owners that saw an increase in out-of-state customers and online orders during the pandemic might want to thank Google for at least a portion of that traffic.
According to a report released by the company recently, Google helped provide more than $180 million in economic impact to Mississippi businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations in 2020.
“Mississippi is on the move... another international company’s investments paying off for our state,” Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted Friday.
Google released an economic impact report for the state in mid-April.
The report states that 133,000 entities in the state connected directly with customers using Google, including the Mississippi Food Network, the Mississippi Gift Company, and the Pig and Pint restaurant in Jackson.
Chris Clark, co-owner of the Pig and Pint, told Google that “on any given day, 20-30% of our customers are coming from out of town.”
He credits that out-of-town customer base, in part, to Google services.
“If you’re going from Texas to Florida, you’re coming through Jackson,” he said. “I’m still amazed at how many people from all over the world end up finding us through Google.”
Meanwhile, Google says more than 420 Magnolia State residents enrolled in its career certificate programs last year, while $655,000 in in-kind advertising credits was awarded to Mississippi nonprofits.
