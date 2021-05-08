Moss Point police looking for suspect in early morning hit-and-run

Moss Point police looking for suspect in early morning hit-and-run
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville. (Source: WFIE)
By WLOX Staff | May 8, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 12:56 PM

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point Police Department is asking for help finding the driver involved in a hit and run incident early Saturday morning.

Police said the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 63 southbound at Shortcut Road.

The suspected vehicle might be a white or blue Toyota and will have front-end damage including a missing grill.

The victim, a bicyclist, is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Moss Point police at 228-475-1711.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.