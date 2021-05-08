Mild tonight. Warm and breezy on Mother’s Day.

Once again, it was gorgeous today! We’ll stay mostly clear tonight, but we’ll only cool down into the upper 60s to low 70s by the morning. Inland areas may be a bit cooler.
Winds will pick up out of the south on Sunday around 15-20 MPH. The humidity will be increasing, and we’re going to easily warm up into the low to mid 80s on Mother’s Day. Rain chances will be slim to none, which is great if you have outdoor plans.
However, showers and storms are possible overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms may linger into Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. More showers and storms are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
