Families flock to Stone County for ‘Wings Over Wiggins’

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - A roaring sound you can hear from a distance, but a sight to see once it breaks free into blue skies. For the sixth year, families flocked to Dean Griffin Memorial Airport for “Wings Over Wiggins.”
This annual event allowed people in the community to get a front-row seat inside various aircraft. Each year private pilots come to show off their planes but for a great cause, benefiting Gateway Christian Academy.
“Wings Over Wiggins is an opportunity for the community to come out and to get up close with the aircraft and talk to the pilots,” said aircraft coordinator Cathy Whitney.
“This is a 1980 V35 what they call a V tail Bonanza,” said private pilot & lawyer, Bill McDonough.
And like many private pilots, McDonough made sure to showcase what’s inside.
“We got the flight instruments on the left side, airspeed indicator, alto, and things like that,” McDonough.
Both adults and children agreed this is an event they never want to miss.
“Just like to watch them, it’s not something you can see everyday,” said Christie, mom of three attending the event.
“I like it,” said her son Brennan.
And Whitney believes that some kids attending will be future pilots one day.
“Believe it or not some of the smaller kids out here they’re going to be our future pilots so an event like this can really help bloom that in them and want them to become pilots in the future,” said Whitney.
Both Lexi Cuevas and Ava Walters attend Gateway Christian Academy and said they look forward to this each year.
“It’s really fun and we’re just raising some money for more people to come to our school and learn about God,” said Walters.
With this being a major fundraiser for the school, Whitney said every little bit helps.
“It really helps the school with different projects the need,” said Whitney. “It’s a small Christian academy and the fundraising needed to help with like a cafeteria, a playground, computer equipment. That’s what this is for, we’re here to try and help them build up the school for the future.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.