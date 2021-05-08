City Watch canceled, 1-year-old boy found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say one-year-old Jonathan Funchess Jr. has been found safe.
Original story is written below:
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing, endangered one-year-old from Memphis.
Memphis Police Department says Jonathan Funchess Jr. was last seen with his father Jonathan Funchess Sr. during an unsupervised visit on Spottswood Ave around 6:48 p.m.
The child is described as a light-skinned Black male, with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, white and pink Nike air-max tennis shoes.
According to officials, the father can’t be contacted and is refusing to return the child. His car is described as 2009 Cadillac 4-door black with tag TN/ODP4812.
