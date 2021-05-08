City Watch canceled, 1-year-old boy found safe

City Watch canceled, 1-year-old boy found safe
Missing 1-year-old Jonathan Funchess (Source: WMC/MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 8, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 9:17 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say one-year-old Jonathan Funchess Jr. has been found safe.

Original story is written below:

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing, endangered one-year-old from Memphis.

Memphis Police Department says Jonathan Funchess Jr. was last seen with his father Jonathan Funchess Sr. during an unsupervised visit on Spottswood Ave around 6:48 p.m.

The child is described as a light-skinned Black male, with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, white and pink Nike air-max tennis shoes.

According to officials, the father can’t be contacted and is refusing to return the child. His car is described as 2009 Cadillac 4-door black with tag TN/ODP4812.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.