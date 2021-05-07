Mississippi Senior Olympic athletes flying high on the Coast

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Right now, the Mississippi Senior Olympics are happening all over South Mississippi. It’s safe to say many of these athletes are doing more during the track and field events than many of us will do all week.
83-year-old Jerry Rouse out of Long Beach has been grinding away at Senior Olympic events for many years, and says he’s just happy to be back out competing an visiting with his colleagues.
“It’s nice to get out,” said Rouse, a 2009 Miss. Sr. Olympic Hall of Fame inductee. “We’ve been cooped up so long. A lot of us are getting to the point where we’re going to drop out if we don’t keep on going.”
Texas resident and 83-year-old Pete LaBarge said it’s a welcome road trip to the Coast as he tried to whirl through a win the hammer throw.
“I have two groups of friends, my track friends and my old friends, and of course those in my neighborhood too, of course it’s fun to see the people I competed with and against all the years,” LaBarge said.
Earlier this month, Julie Seagroves, an 8th grader from D’Iberville, won a state title in the pole vault. Her 67-year-old dad Jim was also flying high in the pole vault at the Senior Games.
“I pole vaulted in college and wanted to kind of get back in shape, I was 30 pounds overweight and I spent two years losing 30 pounds and getting back in shape so we could jump,” Seagroves said.
