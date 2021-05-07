$3.29 million awarded to Biloxi for upgrades on Point Cadet Marina

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Millions of federal dollars are on the way to Biloxi for upgrades to the city’s busiest marina. Mississippi’s Congressional Delegation announced the award of more than $3.29 million in RESTORE Act funding for infrastructure upgrades at Point Cadet Marina.
The money will be used to add 52 new boat slips, along with other improvements like floating concrete floating docks, utilities and more. The city is adding more than $2 million to the overall $5.47 million project.
Many state leaders are excited for the funding, and say the new upgrades will make it a stronger asset to the Gulf Coast.
“The infrastructure improvements funded by this award will make Point Cadet Marina an even stronger asset to the Mississippi Gulf Coast as a draw for tourism, economic development, and marina industry,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. “I commend the City of Biloxi and its leaders for their work on this exciting project.”
This marina is already home to fishing tournaments that bring in visitors several times a year and boat slips will allow for even more fishermen to dock.
“Point Cadet Marina is the largest marina in Biloxi and an important destination for locals and tourists alike on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said U.S Senator Roger Wicker. “These RESTORE Act funds will support much-needed upgrades for the marina, allowing the City of Biloxi to add dozens of new slips for boaters.”
Mayor FoFo Gilich has been pushing waterfront projects that add amenities for residents and help boost tourism. However, it will be September 2023 before all the parts of this project are complete.
