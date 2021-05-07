Long Beach Live returns with first concert since pandemic

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The music was back on Friday night in the Friendly City. For the first time since COVID-19 shutdowns last year, Long Beach Live made its return to the Harper McCaughan Town Green.
“This is wonderful,” said Mayor George Bass. “There’s so many here that are proud to be able to do this again and share it with us.”
The fun was centered around a concert with the Lisa Lee Albritton Band, and those in attendance were glad to be back enjoying time together again.
“Being from Cajun Country in Louisiana we did this sometimes two or three times a week and I just miss this kind of outdoor gathering,” said Glenn Lalonde, Long Beach resident . “I just love live music.”
Before the music started, classic car lovers had a chance to show off their cars downtown.
“It makes us feel free, feel good, you’re relaxed and around friends,” said Allen Cole, classic car owner. “It just helps the local business and economy getting everybody out here to support everything.”
City officials plan to hold Long Beach Live on the first Friday.
