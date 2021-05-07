Hotel cleaning crew finds woman dead, bloodied in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was found dead and covered in blood at a Canton hotel Friday.
Canton police were called to Econo Lodge on Soldiers Colony Road around 10:30 a.m.
Police say the cleaning crew found the woman, later identified as 37-year-old Takoria Brown, dead in a wheelchair inside her room.
Brown checked into the hotel along with another woman and two men the previous night.
Canton Police Lieutenant Kenneth West said Brown was found slumped over and bloodied in her wheelchair.
Canton police have handed over the investigation to Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
It’s unclear how Brown died, but her death is being investigated as a homicide.
