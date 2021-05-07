Gautier Police investigating hit-and-run that seriously injured woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police are investigating a hit-and-run that seriously injured a woman early Thursday morning in Jackson County.
Authorities responded around 3:05 a.m. to the Chevron Gas Station on Highway 57 in reference to a woman being struck by a vehicle. The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a black pick-up truck, heading south on Highway 57.
While officers were responding to the hit-and-run, another accident happened near C Byrd Road. Through the investigation, it was determined that 21-year-old Terrance Sierra McNaughton was the suspect involved in the hit-and-run.
It needs to be noted that McNaughton was not taken into custody due to serious injuries sustained in the accident.
Also, due to this being an act of domestic violence, Gautier Police will not release the name of the victim. Both individuals were taken to the hospital due to the seriousness of their injuries. Charges have been filed against McNaughton for domestic violence aggravated assault.
If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
