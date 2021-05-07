Friday’s Forecast

Friday will be sunny and warm with continued low humidity. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night will be mostly clear and turning cool again overnight with another round of lows in the 50s. Saturday will be nice and pleasant with no rain. Mother’s Day Sunday looks generally fine too but there will be muggier air. Some rain showers are expected to move in after midnight Sunday night. A stalling frontal boundary will keep our region under a wet weather pattern next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with daily chances for scattered rain showers. For now, looks like there could be lower rain chances during closer to the end of next week as that frontal boundary may slide farther away from us to the south and east.