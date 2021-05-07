Center Stage Biloxi welcomes audience once again

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The intermission is over for Center Stage Biloxi as they welcomed the first in-person crowd back into the theatre since the pandemic began over a year ago.
The theatre’s debut show is called “Fully Committed.” It’s a one-man comedy show starring Coast actor David Slatten. Slatten, a solo act, plays the role of over 40 characters throughout the hour and a half long show.
“We are thrilled to be back on stage, thrilled to have our audience in the seats. We are just so grateful we are able to open our doors,” said Heather Dauzat, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for the theatre.
“Fully Committed” was a strategic choice in shows to make working around CDC guidelines a little easier.
“Our artistic director Chuck White decided that this show would be the perfect show,” said Dauzat. “No masks necessary during rehearsals and small, small, small cast to limit exposure between people. And, it is a comedy and we all need that right now so much.”
The theatre is also taking precautions with the audience to ensure safety for patrons.
“We are taking every precaution we can in order to safely have patrons in the seats. We are operating at a 50 percent capacity and we are able to social distance properly with that in place,” said Dauzat. “And we are asking that masks be worn while they’re in the building.”
The show runs through May 16, with performances each night at 7:30 p.m. now until May 15th at 7:30 pm every night. To purchase tickets, visit Center Stage’s website by clicking here.
