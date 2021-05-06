VA Emergency and Critical Deployment teams provide training in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a critical situation, every second counts. Emergency crews in Mississippi are training this week to make sure they are prepared.
The South Central Veterans Affairs Health Care Network is conducting an Emergency Management Conference and Hurricane Preparedness Training.
The group has put up a 25-bed Isolation Unit and ten mobile deployable assets at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center in Pearl.
Tuesday’s severe weather gives real life training experience for the staff.
Skye McDougall, the Network Director, said, “Well, this was really important because this is a training exercise but yesterday with the weather that came through was very invaluable for us because it showed us how we need to do things when inclement weather hits.
“So, for example, our mobile tent, we learned what we need to do to shore it up so that when an 80-mile-an-hour wind gust comes through and there’s a patient inside the tent will be stable.”
VA Emergency Management personnel from this state, Louisiana, Arkansas, Florida and Houston, Texas are participating. This group set up in Lake Charles, Louisiana last August after Hurricane Laura.
McDougall said, “This is how we treated patients in that area for many months. Because the clinic and the entire infrastructure of the city were destroyed. So we were able to bring our unit within maybe four days after the hurricane and set up in a parking lot.”
In addition to the isolation unit, which can be used during pandemic’s like COVID, there is a pharmacy and telehealth unit.
Wherever they set up shop, patients can still connect with their physicians. There is also a Veterans Outreach program.
