Thursday’s Forecast

Lower humidity has arrived. This morning starts off with cooler temperatures ranging from the 60s to the upper 50s. Thursday looks beautiful and will feel pleasant with high temperatures in the warm lower 80s and plenty of sunshine. Friday will start off cool in the 50s but will also be a pretty and sunny day. Saturday looks dry too. Mother’s Day Sunday looks generally fine too but there will be muggier air and a slight chance for rain showers mainly late in the evening. Scattered showers are expected next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.