‘Strokes ain’t nothing to play with’: Gulf Coast stroke victim works on road to recovery

Simpson also added “Usually in the home health setting, the physical therapist tends to work on the lower extremity, we can cross over and do arm work if we need to. Occupational therapists can cross over and work with the legs. With Mr. McKinney, he’s very fortunate he didn’t have as strong, adverse effects from his stroke as a lot of people have. He’s recovering quite well. I’ve only worked with him a few times. He’s motivated.”