Bay St. Louis woman has her garden revamped by Southern Care Hospice in Picayune

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The folks at SouthernCare Hospice in Picayune are making some patients’ days better one wish at a time. A Bay St. Louis woman just had her garden restored through their Wishing Well Project.
Nola King couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw her new garden. Back in the day, you couldn’t keep King out of her yard because gardening was her favorite hobby.
“I got garden of the month twice,” said King. “I’ve had a lawn mower, I weeded my flower beds, I made my flower beds. I’ve done it all.”
King has been in her house for over 70 years, but due to her old age, she couldn’t tend to her garden like she would prefer.
“I miss it so much,” said King. “Gardening helps you grow. I’ve read that plants are the best thing you could do when you’re older. They say it sticks to you and it has definitely stuck.”
Southern Care Hospice has a Wishing Well program so it can make bring more light to their patient’s day.
The Picayune Southern Care Hospice coordinator Rebecca Silvia said that the organization tries to do projects each quarter.
“If there’s something specific that will just brighten their day, cheer them up and give them a couple of good memories is what we try to do,” said Silvia.
Silvia said that the local help from the community makes the job go by smoother for wishes.
“We have a couple of volunteers from Bay St. Louis, and they have just been amazing,” said Silvia. “I’m always a little surprised at the turnout. When you reach out to the need of folks, especially in Bay St. Louis they just turn up. Especially after a tough year of COVID it’s nice to see people being nice.”
Silvia said that the organization is looking for more volunteers.
You can get more details on Southern Care Hospice, by clicking this link.
