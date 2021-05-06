‘1 shot, 1 pound’: NOLA City Council to give free crawfish to those that get vaccinated

In an effort to get more city residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Councilman Jay H. Banks has partnered with Go Propeller, an entrepreneurial non-profit, to distribute the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines during an event featuring food, live music, and gift card giveaways. Everyone that attends the event on Thursday, May 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. and receives the vaccine will also receive free punds of crawfish boiled by The Original Cajun Seafood.