‘1 shot, 1 pound’: NOLA City Council to give free crawfish to those that get vaccinated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City officials are gearing up to give away free crawfish fresh and hot out of the pot and all it requires is for you to take one shot.
In an effort to get more city residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Councilman Jay H. Banks has partnered with Go Propeller, an entrepreneurial non-profit, to distribute the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines during an event featuring food, live music, and gift card giveaways. Everyone that attends the event on Thursday, May 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. and receives the vaccine will also receive free punds of crawfish boiled by The Original Cajun Seafood.
The first 30 people to receive vaccines will also receive free gift cards.
The event will be outdoors at 4035 Washington Ave.
Health officials will be administering both vaccines on-site.
