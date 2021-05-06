Picayune celebrates National Day of Prayer

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - In Picayune they celebrated the National Day of Prayer for the 12th time with a non-denominational service that brought out residents from all walks of life.
Picayune High School Senior Dylan Littles normally serves as the state president of the Beta Club, but at this gathering, he served by singing a tune called “The Blessing.”
At this service, the ideas raised included prayers, blessings and music.
“We’ve opened it up to people from the entire county,” said Picayune Mayor Ed Pinero. “People from all denominations, people who just want to celebrate the day.”
Prayer of all kinds, for all types of people.
“People need hope, and we feel here that the only way to get that hope is through Jesus Christ, through church, and us by Christians steeping out and coming out in faith and helping others,” Littles said.
This group focused some of the service on stress, especially during the last year with the global pandemic.
“During the pandemic year, when everyone was apart, now everyone can come together and pray. We can all just get reacquainted and heal up and pray,” Pinero added.
The group prayed for family, church, workplace, education, military, government, art, media and entertainment.
“Darkness is everywhere,” Littles added. “People are hopeless and they feel hopeless sometimes. That’s why we as Christians have to stand strong and know that God will provide for us.”
