Pascagoula city manager resigns as new administration takes office

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula just got a new mayor, and soon the Flagship City will also get a new city manager.
Thursday, City Manager Michael Silverman submitted his resignation after just 17 months on the job. He said the announcement comes with “deep regret”, but he’s taking a job closer to his family in Nags Head, North Carolina. Just last night, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners appointed Silverman as the new town manager.
In his resignation letter, Silverman wrote, “Pascagoula is an amazing community. I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to have served in this position and am excited to continue to see this community grow and prosper.”
Silverman’s last day will be June 17, 2021. He’ll spend the next five weeks helping new mayor Jay Willis and other members of the city’s newly elected leadership with their transition into office.
