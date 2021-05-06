National Day of Prayer events happening Thursday across South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - On Thursday, heads will bow around the nation as millions of people mark National Day of Prayer. Events will be held throughout South Mississippi as local leaders join together with the community to pray for harmony and peace in the nation.
This is the 70th year that the National Day of Prayer has been held. This year’s theme is “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life, and Liberty.” The verse being highlighted for this year’s theme is 2 Corinthians 3:17, which states: “Now the Lord is Spirit; and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
Here is a list of Day of Prayer services that are happening around in South Mississippi on Thursday, May 6:
Gulfport - Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park on Highway - 12-1p p.m.
D’Iberville - City Hall, located at 10383 Automall Parkway - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Biloxi - City Hall, located at 140 Lameuse Street - 12-1 p.m.
Long Beach - Town Green on Jeff Davis Road between 3rd and 4th avenues - 12:15-12:45 p.m.
Vancleave - Home of Grace Chapel, located at 14200 Jericho Road - 12-1 p.m.
Ocean Springs - Ocean Springs Civic Center, located at 3730 Bienville Blvd. - 12-1 p.m.
Pascagoula - Jackson County Courthouse - 12-1 p.m.
Moss Point - City Hall, located at 4320 McInnis Avenue - 11:30 a.m.
Picayune - First Baptist Church Link Building, located at 401 Goodyear Blvd. - 8 a.m.
President Joe Biden continued the long tradition of signing the National Day of Prayer into proclamation. To read the proclamation in full, click here.
The 2021 National Day of Prayer broadcast will air on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. CST. Watch the live stream below beginning at 6:45 p.m.
