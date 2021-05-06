Moss Point prays for smooth transition ahead of new administration

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Voices lifted, hands raised, and heads bowed as Moss residents joined believers across the country for National Day of Prayer.
“We come before you standing as an empty picture waiting to be filled,” said one pastor.
Organizer Rosa Dorsey called upon pastors and other leaders to pray for the seven centers of influence of all communities.
“Which is the church, our military, our government, youth, our children, arts and entertainment,” said Dorsey.
And praying for the city, where controversy has divided many residents.
“It is needed,” Dorsey said. “We’re looking at a new administration here come July 1 and I feel like as we continue to pray for our city great things will become,” said Dorsey.
Pastors and Moss Point leaders called to end dishonesty and to love everyone despite their differences.
“National Prayer Day is needed to day and everyday,” said community member, Betty Bolton. “I think we should continue the good words and more people need to get involved and we need to pray about that.”
Bolton, Dorsey, and others hope this day will motivate people to come together not only in prayer but as a community.
“Continue to pray for our nation and pray for our city and assist in anyway they can,” said Dorsey. “Volunteer for something,” she said. “Call city hall and ask what can I do to help,” Dorsey said.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.