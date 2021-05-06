Gov. Reeves visits Gautier to discuss GOMESA funding

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was on the Gulf Coast this week to discuss how GOMESA funding will help improve infrastructure in Gautier.
The City of Gautier is set to receive $2.7 million in funding to improve the sewage infrastructure.
Reeves met with city leaders Wednesday to talk about that plan in more detail, highlighting how the money will be able to help residents and businesses throughout Gautier.
One of the issues in the city with the aging sewage infrastructure is sewage overflowing out of manholes. This happens after heavy rains because cracks have formed in the sewer piping underground, allowing rainwater to leak inside and overload the system.
The city submitted a $2.7 million sewage rehabilitation project to secure GOMESA funds. The project will repair the aging infrastructure that goes up Gautier Vancleave Road to Robertsdale Road. The project will help make Gautier more viable for economic development, as well as protecting the bayous and helping with the infiltration and inflow that flows into the sewer system.
“People, everyday Mississippians, don’t think a lot about water and sewer until something goes really really bad,” said Reeves. “When it goes really, really bad, it’s too late to fix it anytime soon. So these are investments for the future.”
Speaking to Jackson County leaders in Gautier, Reeves placed an emphasis on infrastructure improvements across the coast, saying they will help to boost the economy.
“Whether it’s economic development or it’s tourism, we have one challenge in Mississippi and that is convincing somebody to come here once,” said Reeves. “If we ever convince them to come here once, they tend to love what they see. That’s what this is all about, continuing to improve economic opportunity for Mississippians.”
Economic opportunities that the
Rico Borrazzo, the president of the Gautier Rotary, thinks those economic opportunities first start with building a solid foundation.
“Unless you have good water and sewage, you’re never going to have a community that can grow,” said Borrazzo. “We are going to grow.”
Gov. Reeves said he will be announcing other coastal projects receiving GOMESA funding in the coming weeks and months.
The Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 created a revenue-sharing model for oil- and gas-producing gulf states. Under the act, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas receive a portion of the revenue generated from oil and gas production offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.
In all, more than $51 million has been awarded to Mississippi through GOMESA to fund projects that could help protect our coastal environment.
