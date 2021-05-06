26 gambling machines seized in Decatur raid

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - More than a dozen people were arrested when police raided an illegal gambling spot in Decatur on Wednesday.
Decatur police recovered 26 gambling machines, three firearms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $20,000 when they searched a facility on 21st Avenue SW. Police served a search warrant at the residence after receiving numerous tips about illegal gambling taking place there.
A total of seventeen people were also arrested during the search.
Police did not say how long the gambling has been taking place or who was behind the makeshift casino. They tell us this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected.
Those who were arrested were booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on the following charges:
Keithan Swoopes: Promoting Gambling and Switched Tag - $600 bond
Perez Foster: Promoting Gambling, Marijuana II, Loitering, FTA warrants x4 - $2,900 bond
Renardo Aldridge: Promoting Gambling and Marijuana II - $600 bond
Tonya Billings: Loitering, Illegal Possession of Prohibited Liquor and Carrying a Pistol w/o a Permit - $900 bond
Cordarrell Mason: Loitering and FTA warrants x3 - $1,800 bond
Desmond Aldridge: Loitering and Marijuana II - $600
Tara Dillard: Loitering - $300
Mary Patrica: Loitering - $300
Vaita Jones: Loitering - $300
Gladis Alba: Loitering - $300
Jaquez Scruggs: Loitering - $300
Walter Orr: Loitering - $300
Jose Sanchez: Loitering - $300
Donna Moore: Loitering - $300
Antwan Fuqua: Loitering - $300
Martez Jackson: Loitering - $300
Jurion Dajuan Johnson: Loitering - $300
