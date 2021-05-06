Don’t cash that check! Insurance Commissioner warns of potential scam

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some insurance customers in the state need to be aware of a potential scam, said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney.
The scammers are invoking the name of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co.
Customers will receive a fraudulent letter and check in the mail purporting to be from the company.
The heading of the leader reads “FUNDS/CHECK MANAGEMENT INSTRUCTION” and advises customers to send an email or call the number listed before depositing the check in the bank.
Mississippi Farm Bureau, meanwhile, does not require individuals to contact them before cashing a company-issued check.
Anyone who receives one of these fraudulent checks should contact their local agent or adjuster immediately and call the Mississippi Insurance Department’s Insurance Fraud Division at 1-800-562-2957.
