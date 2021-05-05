Wednesday’s Forecast

Thankfully the damaging thunderstorms spared Coastal Mississippi. But, many areas to our north and east have reported wind damage and tornadoes since Tuesday. We have not been spared from the very heavy rainfall with some spots in South Mississippi picking up more than three inches of rainfall over the last 24 hours. Thunderstorms with the possibility of flooding rainfall will likely continue for much of Wednesday morning thanks to a band of moisture-rich air over our region. Drier air moving in from the north and west behind a cold front will eventually win out by this evening. So, showers should gradually taper off by sunset. High temperatures today will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Then overnight tonight there will be a noticeable drop in humidity with low temperatures in the 60s. Thursday looks beautiful and will feel pleasant with high temperatures close to 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Friday will start off cool in the 50s but will also be a pretty and sunny day. Saturday looks dry too. But, some showers can’t be ruled out on Sunday. A wetter pattern possible early next week.