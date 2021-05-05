U.S. Marshal’s Office seeking public’s help in locating alleged murder suspect

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Marshal’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating Christopher Johnson.
Johnson is wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous, authorities say. He is described as approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 187 pounds.
If you have information where Johnson can be found, please call CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.
It was unclear what murder Johnson is connected to.
Madison police say it is not with any “current case” being investigated by the department, but a case being investigated by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
