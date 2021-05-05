Semi-truck hauling flowers overturns on I-10 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A semi-truck that was hauling flowers overturned on I-10 in Hancock County, causing traffic delays.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Cal Robertson, the truck overturned on I-10 west near the 4 mile-marker in Hancock County. As of now, no injuries have been reported and one lane is open at this time.
It’s also unclear if the flowers were ruined or intended for Mother’s Day, according to Robertson.
Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area, and approaching drivers should use caution.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.