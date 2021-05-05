Mental Health Association of South Mississippi hosts event at Gulf Coast casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mental health is as important as physical health. That, and many other topics were discussed at Wednesday’s Mental Health Awareness Breakfast hosted by the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi at the Scarlet Pearl Casino.
“It was my first year in the state senate last year and it also happened to be the year that COVID hit,” said Sen. Jeremy England, who represents Mississippi’s 51st District.
England’s message was about overcoming his own mental health challenges.
“I guess this was probably about three years ago I was on social media and I saw that May was Mental Health Awareness Month,” England said. “I thought why don’t I share my struggles with mental health, so I did. I have an issue with anxiety. I didn’t know it. But I’ve probably had it my whole life. I always take on too much and I’m hard on myself and I try to take on too much.”
Shereen Kostmayer has taken on much of the burden of anxiety and depression, including when she lost her father nine years ago.
“My father left for work one morning, and by mid-morning, he was gone, taken from us due to gun violence,” Kostmayer said. “What I can say is in order to heal, I had to put some energy into my creative side.”
So Kostmayer quit her job and opened Southern Bound Books in Biloxi, as a sort of therapy for her and her customers.
Also, the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi’s annual “Don’t Worry be happy” fundraising event is set for July 16th at the Biloxi Civic Center.
