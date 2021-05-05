Gulf Coast restaurants prepare for Mother’s Day weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While the fun-filled weekend is just around the corner, the staff at White Pillar Restaurant and Lounge in Biloxi is prepping for what they expect to be an extremely busy weekend.
The restaurant’s owner Austin Sumrall said this Mother’s Day weekend will make it a full year since the restaurant reopened from COVID-19.
“Mother’s Day is one of our busiest day of the year,” said Sumrall. “We offer a lot for our guests, so it’s usually super packed. It’s going to be great this year, we can’t wait to get people through the door.”
Sumrall explained that guests signed up early for reservations to avoid being turned away.
“We do reservations only on Mother’s Day. Honestly, we’re pretty much full at this point for our reservations. We’re still getting calls, it took a month for us to book everything,” said Sumrall.
Sumrall said that tables and seats are spread out so that everyone could enjoy their meals while also social distancing.
He also explained that the restaurant will not have any table size restrictions compared to last year. Sumrall also said that even though other restaurants are having issues with staffing, he’s glad to be able to say that he has a full team that has been with the restaurant through the quarantine.
“We’re lucky and looking good,” said Sumrall. “I know a lot of other restaurants that are looking for staff pretty hard right now. You want to be ready for big weekends. I always say, ‘You want to make hay where the sun is shinning.’ If you can be busy, you want to be busy. If you don’t have the staff to pull it off, then you could put yourself behind the eight ball.”
Sumrall said that the restaurant is expecting more than 300 people.
