Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a woman for driving drunk the wrong way in Westlake with her 3-year-old child in the car.
Several people called 911 around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday after seeing a driver travel eastbound on I-90 in the westbound lanes between Avon and Columbia Road.
According to callers, the woman then did a U-turn and started going the correct way.
One driver swerved to avoid her and ended up in a ditch.
Police said that driver was not injured.
Fairview Park police arrested Tarren Yuschak, 26, in the driveway of her home on W. 210th Street around 11:30 p.m.
According to police, her BAC was .165.
Officers also impounded her vehicle.
Yuschak is charged with OVI and child endangering.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.