Eight sign with four-year programs from Pearl River baseball

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Pearl River baseball saw eight players put pen to paper to continue their athletic career at four-year colleges.
Among them are Biloxi alum Nick Skaggs, who will join West Harrison alums Tate Parker and Kasey Donaldson at South Alabama, as well as Landon Harper, who will head up to Southern Miss, and Von Seibert, who will play for Chris Lemonis and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Each of them have their own things they’re looking forward to when they hit campus in the fall.
”I’ve wanted to go there [South Alabama] since I was a little kid,” said Skaggs. “I love the facilities and all they have to offer. I got two teammates going there so it should be fun.”
“It’s one of the best programs in the country, that’s all you can ask for,” said Seibert. “Top-four team in the country with one of the best fields in the country, it’s everything.”
“I’ve heard a lot of good things about them. They’re a really good team, top 25,” said Harper. “The pitching staff is really good and that’s one thing you’d like to have as a pitcher. Going there is going to help me develop.”
The other signees include Tennessee Tech-bound, Eric Newsome, Shelby Terrell, Trace McNabb, and Dalton Cummins are all headed to Delta State, while Reid Reynolds is headed to Southeastern Louisiana.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.