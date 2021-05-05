Biloxi Police have memorial service in honor of Robert McKeithen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The memory of officer Robert McKeithen is never far away. His re-purposed unit served as the backdrop to honor all officers who died in the line of duty on Wednesday.
The annual service moved up a week to fall on the very day two years ago that McKeithen was ambushed and shot to death.
“The one thing we don’t want to do is forget the officers,” said Chief John Miller. “And, we know we won’t here, but we want the community to remember the officers and the sacrifices that they made and the sacrifices that their family made. This as much for them as it is the memory of the officer.”
But the McKeithen family was not quite ready to publicly receive the love that they know will always be there.
“It usually takes two to three years before they have a reckoning about everything,” Miller added.
The family of officer David Higginbotham has had a long time to deal with the loss, and this ceremony is important.
“This means a lot to the Higginbotham family,” said his cousin Rick Randazzo. “In everybody’s heart, David meant a lot to them. And knowing David, he’d want us to be here. He’d want us to recognize his service.”
Tina Jordan and her sister sacrificed a lifetime without their father, Emery Wilson.
“My sister and I were very young when it happened,” she said. “So, we didn’t know him. But it still hurts us because we’ve heard of the great person he was and how much he loved the community. And it’s comforting knowing that they love him as much as he loved them.”
They come every year because it feels like a family reunion.
Jordan added “We love the fact that he is still honored and that he is still thought of after all these years.”
