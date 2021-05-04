Tuesday’s Forecast

Warm and muggy weather continues today with highs in the 80s. You’ll likely need the rain gear today but maybe not all day. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely today, especially late in the day when a more organized complex of strong to severe thunderstorms arrives by this evening. We’ll be watching for threats like flash flooding, straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts topping 60 to 70 miles per hour, large hail, and tornadoes this evening through tomorrow morning. Behind that complex, a few additional scattered showers and thunderstorms may then redevelop early tomorrow morning. But we should see lower rain chances by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Drier air with lower humidity arrives by Thursday. Nice, pleasant, and rain-free weather should continue Friday into Saturday. But, a few showers can’t be ruled out on Sunday and Sunday night.