Sheriff: Inmate dies after fight at Jackson County jail

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - An inmate in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center has died after a fight last week with another inmate.
Donald Ratcliff, 47 of Ocean Springs, died Monday afternoon, said authorities.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said last week that Ratcliff was critically injured after a fight on April 26. He had been hospitalized at USA Medical Center in Mobile, Ala. since that time.
The other inmate involved in the fight - 27-year-old Christopher Gholar - currently has a manslaughter charge pending against him as a result of the death.
According to the sheriff, corrections officers responded to the fight on April 26 in one of the dayrooms. Ratcliff was unconscious and medical staff started treatment before he was sent to the hospital.
Gholar was initially booked into the jail on April 23, 2021, after being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Ratcliff was booked into the jail on April 24 after being charged with driving under the influence.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and sheriff’s investigators are working together on the investigation.
